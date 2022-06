OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say a crash near 74th and Dodge Sunday night killed one person and left another with potentially life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 9 p.m.

Details are limited right now and neither victim has been identified.

This is a developing story.

