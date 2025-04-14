Omaha police: One dead, one injured in officer-involved shooting

OMAHA (KMTV) — One person is dead and another is injured after an officer-involved shooting at Florence Tower Sunday evening, Omaha police said.

Officers responded to shots fired calls at 5100 Florence Blvd. around 6 p.m.

OPD said officers heard gunshots when they arrived on the scene.

KMTV An Omaha Police car outside of Florence Tower Sunday, April 13 as officers investigate a shooting.

When responding officers went to the sixth floor of the building, police said they found one person with gunshot wounds.

As they continued to hear gunshots, OPD said officers returned fire and gave verbal commands to the suspect.

Officers said they arrested the suspect, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is expected to survive.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.