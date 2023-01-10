Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police, other agencies investigating in-custody death

An in-custody death involving the Omaha Police Department on Monday morning is being investigated by multiple agencies.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 19:20:37-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An in-custody death involving Omaha Police on Monday morning is being investigated.

OPD says a domestic call brought officers to a house near 166th and Q Street. As police arrived they say a man walked from the house and got in a car.

While still in their patrol unit officers heard a single gunshot, according to police.

Police found the man with a bullet wound and began CPR. The man died at the scene.

Once the investigation is complete the case will go to a grand jury.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018