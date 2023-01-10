Omaha Police, other agencies investigating in-custody death

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An in-custody death involving Omaha Police on Monday morning is being investigated.

OPD says a domestic call brought officers to a house near 166th and Q Street. As police arrived they say a man walked from the house and got in a car.

While still in their patrol unit officers heard a single gunshot, according to police.

Police found the man with a bullet wound and began CPR. The man died at the scene.

Once the investigation is complete the case will go to a grand jury.

