Omaha Police participating in 'Click It or Ticket' campaign starting Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department Traffic Unit is participating in a nationwide "Click It or Ticket" campaign.

It runs from May 23 - June 5.

According to a press release, the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety has awarded a mini-grant to fund extra traffic officers on the streets enforcing Nebraska's seatbelt and child restraint laws.

The "Click It or Ticket" campaign aims to increase the awareness of the State of Nebraska's seatbelt and child restraint laws while increasing the percentage of drivers who comply with these laws according to Omaha Police.

Police also want to inform the public that wearing a seatbelt is the best way to reduce your chances of death or serious bodily injury in a crash.

For more information, contact the Omaha Police Traffic Unit at 402-444-5626.

