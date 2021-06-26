Omaha police probe downtown robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the downtown area.

Police said officers responded to Speedy's Shop at 2525 S 13th Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday. According to officers, the clerk said a suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money.

After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect fled the store northbound on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black man, possibly in his mid 20's. He's believed to be 5-foot-8 and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867).

