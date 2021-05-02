Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha police probe overnight shooting

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
The Omaha Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.
Police lights
Posted at 9:47 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 10:47:09-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

Police said two victims, 23-year-old Tashian Hickman and 23-year-old Trevon Clark, were reported as walk-ins at local hospitals with apparent gunshot injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said both victims told them they were sitting in a car in the 3900 block of Miami Street when they heard gunshots and realized they had been struck by gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 402-444-STOP.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018