Omaha police probe overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

Police said two victims, 23-year-old Tashian Hickman and 23-year-old Trevon Clark, were reported as walk-ins at local hospitals with apparent gunshot injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said both victims told them they were sitting in a car in the 3900 block of Miami Street when they heard gunshots and realized they had been struck by gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 402-444-STOP.

