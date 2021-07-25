Omaha police probe pair of weekend shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a pair of weekend shootings.

Officers said 22-year-old Makayla Grant was walking in the area of 16th and Binney around 9 p.m. Saturday when she was shot by an unknown suspect.

Grant was brought to Bergen Mercy with non-life-threatening injuries.

In another incident, officers said 42-year-old Janohn Liggins was walking in the area of NW Radial Highway and North 56th around 5 a.m. Sunday when an unknown suspect shot him.

Liggins was brought to Nebraska Med with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.