Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha police probe pair of weekend shootings

items.[0].image.alt
Stock photo
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a pair of weekend shootings.
glock gun
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 11:04:41-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a pair of weekend shootings.

Officers said 22-year-old Makayla Grant was walking in the area of 16th and Binney around 9 p.m. Saturday when she was shot by an unknown suspect.

Grant was brought to Bergen Mercy with non-life-threatening injuries.

In another incident, officers said 42-year-old Janohn Liggins was walking in the area of NW Radial Highway and North 56th around 5 a.m. Sunday when an unknown suspect shot him.

Liggins was brought to Nebraska Med with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018