Omaha police probe robbery of art supplies store

(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 11:23:55-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police are probing a robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to Blick Art Supplies at 7829 Dodge Street shortly before 5 p.m.

According to police, employees told them that a white man wearing a mask entered the store, indicated he had a weapon, and demanded cash.

The suspect fled after getting an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

