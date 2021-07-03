Omaha police probe robbery of art supplies store

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police are probing a robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to Blick Art Supplies at 7829 Dodge Street shortly before 5 p.m.

According to police, employees told them that a white man wearing a mask entered the store, indicated he had a weapon, and demanded cash.

The suspect fled after getting an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

