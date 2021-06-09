Omaha police probe shooting that sent three to Nebraska Med

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting with multiple victims.

Police said officers responded to the 4800 block of North 31st Avenue just before 6 p.m. and learned there had been a car accident and that someone had been shot.

Officers said they found four victims after arriving, including one that had been injured by gunfire.

Police said three victims were brought to Nebraska Med, one in critical condition and two others in serious condition.

Anyone with information on the incident can call police at 402-444-STOP.

