Omaha Police release name of victim in fatal, single-vehicle crash early Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating a single-vehicle traffic fatality that was reported at 12:52 a.m. on Friday.

OPD was called to the area of 75th & L Streets for a single-vehicle crash. The Omaha Fire Department was on the scene and declared the driver, who was the only occupant, deceased. The driver was identified as Luke Boisseree, 42, of Omaha.

The investigation showed Boissere, who was driving a black 2008 Mercedes east on L street and lost control of the vehicle near 77th Street, struck a guardrail, and eventually went off the road to the right (south), and eventually came to rest in the Enterprise lot on L Street.

Speed and lack of seatbelt are factors in the crash. Alcohol is also being investigated as a factor.

