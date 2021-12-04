Omaha Police report in-custody death of 73-year-old man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating an in-custody death.

The incident took place on Dec. 3 when an officer was conducting a traffic stop involving a car driving into oncoming traffic. The driver was identified as 73-year-old Ray McBride and was determined to be experiencing a medical episode.

Officers performed CPR as McBride’s health deteriorated and he was transported to CHI Immanuel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by the Omaha Police Officer-Involved Investigations Team with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol as well as the Bellevue Police Department.

The case will be presented to a grand jury after the investigation is complete in accordance with Nebraska state law.

