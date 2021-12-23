Omaha Police respond to shooting near Christie Heights Community Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police were called to a shooting this evening in the area of 37th and P near the Christie Heights Community Center.

Officers on scene tell us one person has potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police also say that person was taken by a personal vehicle over to a nearby fire station, medics then took them to the hospital.

We'll keep you updated on this developing story, as we get more information.

