Omaha police respond to Tuesday morning triple shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just after midnight on Tuesday, officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a shooting near 16th and Victor Avenue. At the scene, officers located three victims in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Marker, 29-year-old Markese Johnson and 29-year-old Tyrone Kincaid.

All three were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.