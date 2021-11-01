Omaha police say death on Sunday is homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to 6006 South 20th Street for a death investigation on Sunday morning at 7:50 a.m.

"Due to suspicious circumstances, the Omaha Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death as a homicide. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Jolene Harshbarger," said OPD.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.ha Police Department.

