Omaha Police say standoff on Tuesday morning resolved

Omaha Police Department
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jan 03, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say a standoff situation ended in an arrest early Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the original call came in at 8:12 a.m.

The situation started when Omaha police officers went to serve a search warrant at a home. A man walked out of the home with a firearm to his head and fled into Mount Sinai Cemetery near 78th Street and Crown Point.

Eventually, a SWAT team arrived at the scene.

The man is currently in custody.


