Omaha Police: Scammer uses unwitting scam victim to rob bank

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say a one-time bank robbery suspect actually fell victim to a scam job posting online, and was used in the plot.

Monday, the then-suspect walked into Westgate Bank near 179th and Pacific Streets. Instead of a mask, she wore a gray T-shirt with an American flag on it, blue shorts, and brown sandals, according to a police report.

She was on the phone with someone she thought had hired her.

The Craigslist job listing said it was to help care for the poster's elderly father. Once on the job, her new boss asked her to withdraw money for the father.

Inside the bank, the scammer asked the woman to hand the phone to the bank teller. Police say the caller then told the teller they have a bomb and a gun, and to give the woman money. She walked out with cash. The scammer asked her to deposit it into a different bank.

The same thing was tried Thursday at Bank of the West on Saddle Creek, just north of Dodge Street. This time, it didn't work.

Police say if you're hired as help for an elderly or sick family member, and you're asked to withdraw money for them, it's likely a scam. Police say, generally, don't agree to withdraw money for someone else. Before agreeing to a caretaker job from an online ad, ask plenty of questions.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.