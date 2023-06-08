UPDATE: Person of interest in custody following fatal shooting outside All My Sons Moving on F Street

UPDATE: 8:58 PM

Omaha Police Public Information Officer Chris Gordon said that a person of interest is in custody, and being taken downtown for questioning, following a fatal shooting near 86th and F Streets at All My Sons Moving & Storage. One person is confirmed dead.

Gordon says police believe it's an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public. He said that a call came into 911 from All My Sons at 7:26 a.m Thursday. Shooting began inside the building and continued into the parking lot. A body was on the ground in the parking lot when 3 News Now arrived on the scene.

F Street between 86th and 87th will be closed for several hours due to the ongoing homicide investigation, say police.

This is a developing story and 3 News Now has a crew and will provide updates when more information is available.

