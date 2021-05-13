Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha police seeing rise in catalytic converter thefts

items.[0].image.alt
Omaha Crime Stoppers
Omaha police seeing rise in catalytic converter thefts
186070591_3946079718795187_2407455046555132996_n.png
Posted at 7:36 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 20:42:32-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police are seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks.

The thefts are being targeted due to a rise in the value of precious metals found inside the converters.

"The cost of repairs for a catalytic converter theft can be quite expensive, with some repairs costing thousands of dollars," Omaha Crime Stoppers wrote on Facebook.

Detectives with the auto theft unit are working the cases and are also seeking tips from the public about any suspects that may be involved in the thefts.

If you witness people prowling around cars or under cars, authorities ask you to call 911 right away.

You can also submit your tips anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) or via the P3Tips Mobile App or at www.p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information given leads to an arrest.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018