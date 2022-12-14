Omaha Police share advice on how to keep yourself and your gifts safe

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the holiday season now here, more people are going to be out and about, unfortunately, some could be the target of those looking to do harm.

Omaha Police want people to be aware as they’re out enjoying the holidays.

Officer Jason Cvitanov said that simply taking the time to be more aware of our surroundings can make all the difference. He says it can be a challenge for some with modern distractions.

“What we see is people who are distracted make for lack of a better description an easier target for somebody who has ill intent,” Cvitanov said.

Cvitanov also recommends speaking up if something looks suspicious. He says many people often feel like they’re bothering the police when doing so and he assures you, you’re not.

For Grinches looking to steal gifts, Cvitanov reminds people to never leave high-value items in site inside a car. He recommends taking the items with you. Cvitanov also shared advice for keeping packages safe.

“The doorbell-style cameras, at the very least, it may keep somebody from going up there to retrieve those items," he said. Cvitanov recommends using neighbors to keep an eye on packages.

These safety measures are something Cvitanov said should be considered all the time not just during Christmas.

