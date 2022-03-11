Omaha police: Suspect wanted in Centris Credit Union Robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to an email from the Omaha Police Department:

Police officers responded to the Centris Federal Credit Union 343 N. 114th Street for a robbery at 2:27 p.m. on Friday.

Officers met with witnesses who described the suspect as a white male in his 20 to 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, with a long blonde ponytail, and wearing a red windbreaker jacket with a hood. They said he entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. After receiving an undetermined amount of cash the suspect fled southbound on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) at p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a Credit Union Robbery are eligible for a reward up to $10,000.

3 News Now is publishing the suspect's photo because he is not yet in custody and is wanted in connection to a crime.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.