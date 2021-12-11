Omaha police: Two pedestrians seriously injured on Friday near 13th and Dodge Streets in hit and run

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police say they are investigating a hit and run crash that sent two people to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.

Officers were called to S. 13th Street and Dodge Street at 9:30 pm Friday for two people who were down in the road, say authorities.

The investigation found two pedestrians were crossing Dodge Street at 13th Street from south to north when they were hit by a westbound car. The car continued westbound after the crash.

The two pedestrians were identified as 64-year-old Elizabeth Bracy-Robson and 70-year-old Robin Robson of Omaha. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.