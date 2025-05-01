Omaha political organizer steps into CD2 race as a candidate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha Democrat, Denise Powell, has confirmed to KMTV that she will challenge Don Bacon for his seat in Congress. Denise Powell, an Omaha business owner and mother, sat down with 3 News Now's Executive Reporter Kevin Boughton to discuss her decision and the state of politics in our neighborhoods.

Background

For years, Denise Powell has been deeply involved in politics as an advocate for public schools and recently as the leader of Women Who Run, a political action committee focused on recruiting women to run for office. In an interview conducted in her living room, Denise explained her decision.

"I'm not a politician, never served in public office. But I'm someone who cares deeply about this community - who's feeling the pain a lot of people in this community are feeling. And I'm ready to step up," she explained.

When asked about transitioning from recruiting women to running herself, Powell responded, "That is a great question. I spent the last 8 years trying to convince women to do this big brave bold thing. And recognizing the importance of the heart. There's no such thing as a perfect candidate. There is someone who cares deeply about a specific issue and wants to do the work. It's really that hustle, that drive, that passion for community that makes a great candidate. To be frank, I never thought I would run for office. I really liked being behind the scenes. But over the last few years — building this coalition of people around the state who are feeling frustrated with politicians, with all politicians, feeling frustrated and feeling like they're not listened to, makes me believe that Nebraska is ready for a fired-up angry mom who just wants to get in there and serve and help. I love this state, I choose this state every day… above party… partisan politics, even if I'm in a fancy office in Washington DC."

She lives in Central Omaha with her husband and two children. The politically and economically diverse neighborhood has given her the chance to engage with different people about their concerns.

Issues

We asked what concerns she hears most often from neighbors. "Economic issues. 100 percent economic issues. That's what this campaign is focused on, it's kitchen table economic issues."

This focus on economic issues aligns with recent findings from Pew Research Center, which show that 67 percent of adults are very concerned about the price of food and consumer goods, and 61 percent are very concerned about the cost of housing.

Powell criticized Congress, saying, "It feels like our representatives in Congress are too out of touch to recognize how these policies are impacting real people, or they know how they're impacting real people and they don't care. Either option is not okay with me."

Political Context:

Powell's believes that voters want change and that she represents this desire, stating she has confidences that she can defeat Don Bacon, who is now in his fifth term. Rep. Bacon has recently suggested he might retire, although he has not made a definitive decision.

Considering a run for the CD 2 seat is State Senator John Cavanaugh, an Omaha Democrat. Cavanaugh told KMTV his decision won't be influenced by other candidates entering or leaving the race.

"I'm basing my decision on what I offer, what I believe is right for the district, and what I can bring to the table," he said.

Cavanaugh said he has a strong support system.

Cavanaugh's father, John Cavanaugh, represented Omaha in Congress in the late 70s and early 80s.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.