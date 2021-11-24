Omaha prepares for Giving Tuesday, its biggest day of giving to nonprofits

We’re one week away from Giving Tuesday — a day when people in the metro are encouraged to support hundreds of nonprofits in the area.

The day is the largest day of giving in the community. Last year, the community gave more than $3 million.

To raise awareness, banners have gone up around town in hopes that the community steps up once again.

“To all these great nonprofit organizations — there’s over 100 here in the metro area — they all do great work so we want to make sure we get these banners to expose as many people to the information,” said volunteer Crystal Rush-Cardenas.

If you want to take part, go to the Giving Tuesday website where you can find the nonprofit of your choice and type in the code “GivingTuesday" to indicate your donation is to be considered part of the day of support.

