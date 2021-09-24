Omaha Press Club honors Viv and John Ewing, community leaders for nearly 40 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Viv and John Ewing, community leaders for nearly 40 years are being honored by the Omaha Press Club on Thursday night. The club is known for its caricatures of local dignitaries lining the walls and the Ewings will become the "165th Face on the Barroom Floor."

According to a release from the club:

Viv Ewing, PhD, is vice president of development for Children’s Square U.S.A., a nonprofit that cares for children and families in need by teaching skills to provide hope and opportunity.



Since 2007, John Ewing has served as Douglas County Treasurer following a 24-year career as deputy chief of police for the Omaha Police Department.



John is shown wearing a suit and a police uniform as he is the current Douglas County Treasurer (depicted by piggy bank) and a former Omaha Police Deputy Chief (shield #493). John is a fitness nut – anyone looking at his Facebook pics would know, as he is always showing off his big arms and Superman shirt. Viv is the VP of Development at Children’s Square, and both her and John serve as pastors at Salam Baptist Church. She is shown holding a bible with a Salam Baptist Church bookmark. John’s favorite saying, “Stick with me kid, you’ll go far! Viv is shown with the book she wrote. It’s called, “YES You Can Have Your Cake and Eat It Too!” Some of you know that John and Viv met at UNO where she was homecoming queen in 1981, so I included the Maverick logo and a homecoming queen reference. I also show the card game UNO, which is one of their favorite games to play. From what I understand – they are extremely competitive. That, my friends, are John and Viv Ewing – the newest Faces on the Barroom Floor.



- Roger Humphries, chair, Omaha Press Club Face on the Barroom Floor Committee

