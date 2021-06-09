Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha pro soccer player pleads not guilty in 'romance scam'

items.[0].image.alt
File
The Omaha World-Herald reports that a Douglas County judge on Tuesday sentenced 25-year-old Otis Walker to the maximum sentence for witness tampering, saying Walker's efforts to keep a witness from testifying amounted to an “effort to sabotage and hijack the justice system.”
gavel
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 13:21:46-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A player on Omaha's pro soccer team has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of using an online romance scam to swindle people out of more than $214,000.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that 24-year-old Abdul Osumanu, of Ghana, entered the pleas remotely Tuesday in a West Virginia federal court to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and receipt of stolen money.

Osumanu is a starting defender for the Union Omaha professional soccer team, but has not participated in practices or games since he was arrested May 27.

Authorities say Osumanu and another man created a fake online profile in 2017, pretending to be a woman and convincing two people to send money.

Related: A player with the Union Omaha soccer team indicted for fraud

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018