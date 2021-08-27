Omaha pro soccer player suspended over romance scam returns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A player on Omaha's pro soccer team who faces federal charges related to a romance scam is returning to team activities.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that officials with Union Omaha said this week that the decision was made to allow Abdul Osumanu, of Ghana, to practice and play in games after his trial date was pushed back to Nov. 30.

Osumanu has pleaded not guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and receipt of stolen money.

Prosecutors say he swindled more than $214,000 from two people in an online romance scheme in which he and another man created fake online profiles in 2017 and convincing victims of the scheme to send money.

