Omaha Professional Firefighters Association donates 150 bikes to local children

The bikes came from donations made to the Helmet Club's Bikes for Kids Program, where they accept gently used bikes and restore them to be given away to local children.
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 28, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Members of the Omaha Professional Firefighters Association donated over 150 bikes and helmets to local children Saturday.

"We as firefighters see people on their worst days so when we get a chance to give back to the community and see them on their best days it feels great for us,” said Omaha Fire Department Engineer, Alexander Emerson.

The program was started after firefighters at the Florence Road Station, watched children share just one bike between seven of them.

From there, they got the idea for Bikes for Kids where their mission is to give a bike and helmet to every kid that wants one.

