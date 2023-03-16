Omaha pub gearing up for Saint Patrick's Day despite gloomy weather

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It may have been gray outside on Thursday, but this Friday Omaha will surely go green for Saint Patrick's Day.

3 News Now swung by Clancy's in west Omaha to see how employees faced the weather to get ready for the festivities.

"This is my 20th St. Paddy's Day and I never ever remember a day like this to set up. It's just, it's crazy. I commend all the tent people, all the people that brought everything out, all my workers that have helped out so much today," said General Manager Randy Belmont.

Clancy's celebration gets underway pretty early on Friday. It starts at 6 a.m. at their 168th and center location.

Folks will be served Irish coffee, green bagels and donuts. They will also get the chance to catch live music and even see Irish dancers.

