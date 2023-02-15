Omaha Public Library asking for community input on facilities plan

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public Library along with several of its partner organizations is looking to the community for feedback, including a survey, to determine the future of the 2023 Library Facilities Plan.

See the full press release below:

Omaha Public Library (OPL), Omaha Public Library Foundation, the City of Omaha, Do Space, and Heritage Omaha are working together with the Omaha community and Margaret Sullivan Studios (MSS), a nationally recognized library expert and design firm that specializes in civic projects, to develop a community-driven 2023 Library Facilities Plan.

The 2023 Library Facilities Plan will offer recommendations for present and future OPL facilities. The plan will include each library branch’s size, location and design, and ensure that those branches continue to support the collections, programs, technologies, activities and amenities community members value.

The plan will also envision future Do Space spaces and programming in partnership with OPL, and align Do Space services with Omaha’s digital equity needs and the needs of the city’s entrepreneurs and makers.

A new 2023 community survey launched on Feb. 15 at OPLSurvey.org focuses on Douglas County’s 12 branch libraries and what community needs look like in each of those diverse Omaha neighborhoods.

Feedback received during this process will be used to shape the future of OPL and Do Space services, spaces and more. The community survey will be open for responses until May 1, 2023.

Paper copies are available in English and Spanish at each OPL branch and Do Space. A Spanish version of the survey is available online at OPLEncuesta.org.

A series of neighborhood-focused community engagement opportunities will begin in March. More information on dates, times and locations for those opportunities is coming soon.

Since the completion of the 2017 Facilities Plan update, there have been significant changes at OPL. These changes include responding to evolving community needs during the pandemic; a new downtown branch location; launch of design development for a new central public library at 72nd and Dodge streets; and the ongoing evolution of a 21st-century service model, prioritizing active public spaces and the integration of traditional library services with innovative technology services through a new partnership with Omaha’s Do Space technology library.

The historic investment in a new world-class central library for the City of Omaha is now underway — including a state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Collections Hub, and the integration of nationally acclaimed Do Space programs and services.

This offers OPL an exceptional opportunity to harness momentum for reimagining library facilities to serve Omaha’s diverse communities. This citywide Library Facilities Plan will build on the recommendations of previous facilities planning, take into account the City’s objectives to ensure equity, and be informed by the community’s input.

“The plan’s recommendations and future funding investments will be rooted in the community’s needs and aspirations,” said Margaret Sullivan, principal at MSS.

The foundation for the Library Facilities Plan will be built using research, community engagement and key stakeholder input, continually viewed through the lens of the system’s established vision and strategic impact goals. Research and engagement conducted at the beginning of the process help to build plans that analyze the current state of operations and forecast future needs.

From there, the system develops practical, actionable strategies for how to meet long-term goals, including considerations for services, spaces, books, technology and staffing.

Project and community partners will present on initial community engagement findings and the developing 2023 Library Facilities Plan at a Community Share Out in May 2023. Stay tuned for more event details.

OPL will publish the final 2023 Library Facilities Plan on its website in June 2023.

