Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees votes to approve advisory committee

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees voted to approve an advisory committee Thursday.

Trustees say this will help launch a new central library among other things—but it wasn't without opposition from the public.

Nine people spoke against the committee or for changes to be made.

They're upset this move was added to the agenda just two days in advance.

"I believe in libraries and public spaces that are ran for and by the public and actively work to integrate needs on a thoughful and inclusive basis. Gathering input after you decide who, what, when where how and why is not collaborative and is deliberately exclusive," said Dawaune Lamont Hayes.

The board addressed the concerns. People in the crowd often were able to have questions addressed during board discussions.

The vote was 4 to zero.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.