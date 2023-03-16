Omaha Public Library board to consider later hours, temporary Do Space location

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Without a quorum on Wednesday night, the Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees was unable to approve two items that Board President Mike Kennedy expects to pass.

Later hours

Omaha library branches are expected to extend their Monday through Thursday hours to be open until 8 p.m. starting in May. Now, branches close at 7 p.m.

The move is something that Library Director Laura Marlane says people have been asking for for a while.

It brings the Omaha library in line with other city libraries in the region. Des Moines and most Lincoln library branches are open until 8 p.m. Papillion and LaVista libraries are open until 9 p.m.

Omaha libraries had been open until 9 p.m., but Marlane says that hours were reevaluated during closures amid COVID-19. Instead of having several branches closed on Mondays, evening hours were cut, making hours uniform.

Do Space

The library board is also set to approve a temporary location for Do Space at the Abrahams Branch near 90th and Fort Streets.

The nonprofit technology library Do Space is being integrated into the public library. While the new central library is under construction, Do Space would be located there. Do Space would pay its share of operational costs but have no rental fee. The lease, as written now, would begin on May 15 and last for 12 months and on a month-to-month basis beyond that or until Jan. 1, 2026.

Survey and open houses

The library announced six open houses for its facilities plan on Wednesday. The library is searching for the community's input on what to include in libraries other than books. Some favorites on a community board at the Abrahams branch included a seed garden, Legos, and 3D printing.

The open houses are:

Tuesday, March 21, 5-7 p.m.

The Simple Foundation, 3003 Q Street

Wednesday, March 22, 2-6 p.m.

Village Empowerment Center, 5190 Sprague Plaza

Thursday, March 23, 5-7 p.m.

Do Space, 7205 Dodge Street

Thursday, March 30, 5-7 p.m.

Omaha Public Library’s Millard Branch, 13214 Westwood Lane

Wednesday, April 5, 5-7 p.m.

Omaha Public Library’s Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch, 2100 Reading Plaza

Thursday, April 6, 5-7 p.m.

Intercultural Senior Center, 5545 Center Street

