Omaha Public Library helps to grow gardening skills with Common Soil Seed Library

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a curious beginner hoping to become a perennial planter, the Omaha Public Library’s Common Soil Seed Library is helping patrons find their green thumb.

At four different library branches, visitors can check out 15 seed packets per month with a catalog of over 100 flower, herb, and vegetable seeds to choose from.

The service started in 2013 to help promote urban agriculture and encourage an abundant, genetically diverse landscape. Its popularity has bloomed over the years: last month, the library recorded a little over 8,700 seed checkouts, which is the highest they’ve ever had.

“Each of those packets has roughly about ten seeds in it, and we think after you maybe start them inside or start them outside, that will probably net you anywhere from about two to five plants," said Jacob Lee, librarian and urban gardening specialist.

"It just depends on the plant and the seed. Some of the smaller seed varieties, I mean, some of them get very, very small. Those we just give you an amount and hope for the best," said Lee.

Any of the 12 Omaha Public Library branches accept seed donations, but they must be open-pollinated, heirloom or locally-saved seeds.

Visit the Omaha Public Library's website to learn more and to view a list of available seeds.

