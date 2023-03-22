Omaha Public Library hosts open house to discuss facilities plan

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public Library hosted the first of a series of open houses on Tuesday to discuss the city's library facilities plan.

It was held at The Simple Foundation on Q Street and gave the community the chance to discuss what they want to see.

The outcome from the open houses will be published as a roadmap for the future as part of a 20-year plan.

“Today's open houses came about because the Omaha Public Library really wanted to get into the communities that they're serving, really learn what these young people want from the future of their libraries,” said Margaret Sullivan, principal at Margaret Sullivan Studio.

