Omaha Public Library offers summer reading program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer vacation is here and the kiddos are out of school, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop.

The Omaha Public Library is holding its annual summer reading program virtually this year but is still encouraging families to visit one of its 12 locations in person.

Marketing manager Emily Getzschman said the program was planned before COVID-19 numbers started to decline in Douglas County.

Nonetheless, Getzschman said these programs keep kids in the learning zone over their summer break and prevents brain drain.

"The whole point of the summer reading program is to help prevent the summer slide which is all that time in summer where your brain isn't being challenged enough or exercised in the same way it is during the school year so originally this program was for kids to help them stay on track keep their imaginations active and keep them learning and engaged," Getzschman said.

The goal is to reach 10 hours of reading by the end of the program, which runs from June 1 to July 31.

If you meet the goal, kids can win some free prizes like free tickets to a Storm Chasers game.

Sign up here on the OPL website.

