Omaha Public Power District approves 2.5% rate increase for most customers

Posted at 8:19 AM, Dec 17, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you live in Omaha, get ready to pay more on your monthly utility bill.

Omaha Public Power District's Board of Directors approved a 2.5% rate increase for most users.

It's all part of a 1.8 billion dollar corporate operating plan in 2022.

The utility blames the rising cost of materials and labor for the rate hike, which will be the utility's first in five years.

The new rate will take effect on January 1.

