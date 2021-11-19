Omaha Public Power District proposes rate increase

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you use power in Omaha, get ready to dig a little deeper into your checking account.

Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) is asking its board of directors to approve a 2.5% rate increase for most users.

It blames the rising cost of materials and labor for the rate hike, which would be the utility's first in five years.

OPPD's board of directors will vote on the hike at their December 16 meeting.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.