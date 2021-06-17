Omaha Public Schools and Westside Community Schools announce a change in masking protocols

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following guidance from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) and the CDC, Omaha Public Schools (OPS) and Westside Community Schools have announced dates when students, staff and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks at their facilities.

For OPS, the change will take place on July 1. From that point, the district said masks will be optional and that health and safety will continue to remain a priority.

The district also said it is working with the DCHD to provide vaccination opportunities to students, parents and guardians. You can find a list of OPS/DCHD vaccination clinics at the end of this article.

At Westside, masking will become optional for fully vaccinated students, staff and visitors beginning on June 21. Those who are not fully vaccinated “are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks.”

When school resumes, the district said the DCHD may recommend quarantining due to possible exposure and that people should expect the following:

Fully vaccinated students and staff will not need to quarantine if they are in close contact of an individual that is positive with COVID-19.

A student or staff member that chooses to wear a mask will not need to quarantine if they are in close contact of an individual that is positive with COVID-19.

A student or staff member who is not fully vaccinated nor chooses to wear a mask may have to quarantine under the direction of the Douglas County Health Department.

The district recommended reaching out to your doctor or the DCHD if you have questions about the vaccines.

It added, “During this coming school year, Westside Community Schools will remain committed to enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols. We will also continue with frequent hand sanitizing and washing and watching our distance the best we can. Parents will continue to be asked to screen their children daily for COVID-19 symptoms and keep them at home if they are ill.”

OPS vaccine pop-up clinics information:

Vaccines are available at no cost for interested individuals who are 12 or older. Individuals 18 or younger must have a signed parental consent form and a parent or guardian must be present. Any parent or guardian who accompanies a student to the clinic is also eligible to receive the vaccine at that time.

Monday, June 21

· 7 - 10 a.m. Bryan High and Burke High

· 1 - 4 p.m. Bryan Middle and Buffett Middle

Tuesday, June 22

· 7 - 10 a.m. Beveridge Middle

· 1 - 4 p.m. Davis Middle

Wednesday, June 23

· 7 - 10 a.m. McMillan Middle

· 1 - 4 p.m. Nathan Hale Middle

Thursday, June 24

· 7 - 10 a.m. Benson High

· 1 - 4 p.m. King Science & Technology Center

Friday, June 25

· 7 - 10 a.m. South High, Norris Middle and Marrs Middle

· 7 - 11 a.m. Teacher Administrative Center

· 1 - 4 p.m. Blackburn Alternative High, Integrated Learning Program and the

Transition Program North

Monday, June 28

· 7 - 10 a.m. Bryan Middle and Buffett Middle

· 1 - 4 p.m. Burke High and South High

Tuesday, June 29

· 7 - 10 a.m. Davis Middle

· 1 - 4 p.m. Beveridge Middle

Wednesday, June 30

· 7 - 10 a.m. Nathan Hale Middle

· 1 - 4 p.m. McMillan Middle

Thursday, July 1

· 7 - 10 a.m. King Science & Technology Center and Norris Middle

· 1 - 4 p.m. Monroe Middle and Marrs Middle

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at each vaccination site. Only Pfizer vaccines are approved for children ages 12-17.

If you have questions, please contact the Douglas County Health Department at 402-444-3400. We value the continued collaboration among our staff, families and community partners and we are grateful for your support of Omaha Public Schools.

