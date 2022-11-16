Omaha public schools approves over $928,000 for new tutoring resources: 'Customizable to their needs'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Years of learning challenged by the pandemic, OPS like many districts across the country is working to get students back on track.

"No matter what the family, who the kids are, or what their strengths are, I think anybody can take advantage of this and really profit from this availability," said Erin Johnston, an OPS parent.

She was excited to hear about the new resources.

"I think is going to be great for a lot of families," Johnston said.

The goal, says the district, is 50 hours of tutoring for the year.

"That's our goal for each of the students who participate — to get the highest dosing possible and get to the most growth," said Susanne Cramer, the executive director of academic recovery and school improvement, for OPS said.

Cramer said this is part of the district's three-part tutoring strategy and will be available in all subjects.

"We also know that our families have different needs. We have students who have jobs after school, who have athletics, who can't stay due to transportation and so we wanted to make sure that our students had the support that is customizable to their needs and their lives," Cramer said.

There are different options to meet the needs, those include in-person, after school and even online.

Students enrolled in the after-school programs will also have access to the resources. The online option is for third through 12th-grade students.

"We have purchased 37,129 licenses, so that is basically all of our students in third through 12th grade," Cramer said.

Johnston said her kids haven't had too much trouble academically since the pandemic, but she may look at these resources for a subject like math.

"They could probably use some help in a program like this, with just sitting down and having more one-on-one time to work through some of those math concepts," Johnston said.

She hopes students can get around the stigma that often comes with tutoring.

"I feel like if we can get passed that and say you know we are all in the same place and we've all struggled and we all could use a little help," Johnston said.

The new resources will launch in January. Parents are encouraged to reach out to their child's teacher or the liaison assigned to their school, to determine the tutoring options that are best for their student.

