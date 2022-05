OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha Public School bus is seriously damaged after it caught fire this afternoon near 48th and Bancroft Streets.

The driver told the Omaha Fire Department he was making his last drop-off and noticed a "flicker" under the hood. He parked the bus, jumped out and the fire started.

No one was hurt and there is no word on the cause.

