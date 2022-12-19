Omaha Public Schools donate milk to Open Door Mission on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Open Door Mission received truckloads of milk from Hiland Dairy through Omaha Public Schools on Monday.

Eight different elementary, middle and high schools from OPS were able to provide extra containers of milk that went unused during the fall term.

Candace Gregory, president and CEO of Open Door Mission said it's a coordinated effort that's been going on for more than 10 years and it is extra important for the children they serve.

"We are so grateful that they choose to partner with us. We have over 100 children on our campus experiencing homelessness and milk is a necessity. It is a basic nutrient that we need to supply for our children," said Gregory.

The milk donations are benefiting the Lydia House, Garland Thompson Men's Center and the Open Door Mission's main location.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.