Omaha Public Schools donates unused milk to Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The school year has ended for most students around the metro and Omaha Public Schools is left with unused milk.

On Wednesday, the district coordinated with Hiland Dairy to donate thousands of unused milk containers to the Open Door Mission.

In total, eight schools contributed to the donation.

“Everything's costing more money, as you know, and milk is a really good source of Vitamin D and other vitamins and it's important for people. So this is a huge donation, game-changer for the people we serve that live with us and then for those that we serve through the community,” Amy Harvey, chief community relations officer at Open Door Mission.

Hiland Dairy typically picks up extra school milk for the Open Door Mission twice a year at the end of the school year and around the start of winter break.

