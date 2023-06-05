Omaha Public Schools employee injured in propane tank explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An employee for Omaha Public Schools was taken to the hospital after a propane accident on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Mills Building near 30th and Taylor Street. It is where the district stores supplies, furniture and some equipment.

A forklift worker apparently pierced a propane tank and the explosion sent a man to the hospital in serious condition.

OPS says it will provide support as needed to the worker and their family.

