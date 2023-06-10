Omaha Public Schools facilities assessment update coming on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education will hear an update on the district-wide assessment of all of its facilities.

It's part of a strategic plan of action approved in 2020 to act as a guide for the district going forward.

The assessment looks at all of the buildings to determine a plan that spans over the next 20 years for maintenance across the district as well as budgeting.

For part of the research, teams walked every school to document equipment.

"From a rooftop air conditioning unit to a window, to the roof itself, to the plumbing fixtures in all the bathrooms, and noted the life span and that is all documented for us as well look and that is going to help us as well adapt our buildings for the future and as we maintain our buildings for the future," said Chief Operations and Talent Officer Charles Wakefield.

The assessment also includes an educational adequacy assessment and a proposed master vision for high schools.

It's taken 18 months and the official plan likely won't be finished until early fall.

The workshop on Monday is open to the public at 6 p.m. at the OPS TAC Building.

