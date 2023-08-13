Omaha Public Schools host back-to-school bash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It is officially back-to-school season. This past week several metro area school districts headed back to class and Saturday, families in Omaha Public Schools had one last back-to-school bash before their new school year.

Baxter Arena was the site of the bash where students and families found free books, student resources and meet-and-greet opportunities with OPS staff and community partners.

School mascots for OPS also made an appearance along with the Omaha Police Department's Able 1 police helicopter.

“My hope for all of our students returning this year and our new students coming to us is they feel that same joy as the faculty and staff of our great district have,” said Harrison Elementary Principal, Glenn Mitchell. “That comes by building intentional relationships and having that welcoming presence through everything that we do.”

OPS will begin their school year with a staggered start beginning on Tuesday.

