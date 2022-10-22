Omaha Public Schools effort to hire bus drivers: 'I know they're trying but it's getting old'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A bus driver shortage is frustrating for parents, students and school districts. It's a real problem nationally and in Nebraska and Iowa.

This week, OPS approved a contract that boosts bus driver pay. One driver, Garon Foster, hopes to steer people toward the job. He's been behind the wheel for three years. A retired welder and choir director, he sees himself reflected in the kids he serves.

"I had one student last year, that he was my only senior high school student and he was worried about his grades and stuff, so I talked to him, talked to his parents and stuff. Encouraged him to get his grades up: 'So if you get your grades up, I'll get you something.' When he graduated I gave him a gift card," Foster said.

He hasn't missed a day of work except for funerals.

"If you'd have told me growing up, that this was something I'd have been doing, I'd have been, 'Eh, I don't know,' but it's something I enjoy doing," Foster said.

That kind of passion is needed for the district.

Right now, OPS drivers and drivers from Student Transportation of America (STA) serve the students. This week, the OPS board approved a contract with STA, the vendor that manages most of its bus routes.

It's increasing wages to at least $22 per hour. The shortage has taken a toll on parents and students, like Tashena Gipson. The shortages caused buses to not show up, which creates stress for the mom and traveling photographer.

"If I'm out of town and I'm getting phone calls from the kids, saying 'We missed our bus, how are we going to get to school? How are we going to have breakfast?' There's nothing I can do when I'm out of town," Gipson said.

The contract also increases penalties for late pick-ups. A fine will be charged for each bus that is late unless it's delayed by traffic or discipline issues.

"Three days in a row they were very late and then when they come home, they're anywhere from five minutes to an hour late coming home. That's happened anywhere from four or five times, so it just depends on the week. But I mean, like I said, I know they're trying but it's getting old," Gipson said.

Foster stays positive, hoping others will travel the same path he did. Every quarter, Foster gives students a medal or trophy that says how awesome they are.

Visit stacareers.com or ops.com/careers to apply.

