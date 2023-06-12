Omaha Public Schools resumes summer meal program: 'The need is great for children'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha metro’s largest school district is making sure kids have access to food even when they’re out of school.

Omaha Public Schools is offering free summer meals for all kids in the district. The program runs through July 31.

OPS said the food options will be nutritious; offering fruits, vegetables, assorted breakfast options such as cereal, and hot lunches.

Tammy Yarmon, executive director of OPS nutrition services, said the need for this is only getting higher due to inflation, which is putting a strain on many families' budgets.

“When you go to the grocery store, or if you go to the restaurants, it’s very expensive and the price of fuel fluctuates so much,” Yarmon said. “This is a way that it’ll help supplement their income, and their budget, they have in their homes.”

Starting Monday, OPS said free meals will be offered at The Simple Foundation in South Omaha.

“The need is great for children,” Tammy Yarmon, OPS nutrition services said. “They’re having enrichment programs there, and so they want to offer breakfast and lunch.”

More information on times and locations can be found at the district’s website or you call their nutrition services number at 531-299-0230.

Get more information here: ops.org/summermeals

