Omaha Public Schools starts Next Level Learning program for the summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — School is out for the summer, with the exception of 15,000 Omaha Public School students.

That's about how many kids are expected to take part in the Next Level Learning program.

But the summer learning program isn't new and isn't like the regular school year. It's undergone a rebranding, thanks in part to the pandemic.

The goal is to prevent the "summer slide" in learning, but also for a more unique learning experience that highlights a student's future.

"I think the COVID-19 pandemic taught us a lot about the importance of an enriching learning experience for all students. The importance for learning opportunities to align to grade levels, pushing our students to the next level opportunity to accelerate up to the standards of the next year," said Susanne Cramer, interim chief school improvement officer.

OPS says it aims for a camp-like experience with art, science, sports and nature themes in the curriculum.

