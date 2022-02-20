Omaha Public Schools substitute teacher allegedly calls student racial slur

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha Public Schools substitute teacher is on leave as the district investigates reports the teacher called a student a racial slur.

According to our news partners at the Omaha World-Herald, Robin Whitman called a student the n-word. Whitman became verbally aggressive and pushed a student. Whitman also allegedly called a student an expletive.

Three students involved in the incident left the classroom to notify school officials.

A police report was filed by a parent but no charges were filed. The school district is handling the investigation.

In a statement, OPS said they responded to the situation immediately and are working to gather more information.

