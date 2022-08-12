Omaha Public Schools welcomes back students with Back to School Bash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Several of our area school districts have returned to school, but the state’s largest district still has some summer fun in store with the purpose of building relationships before school begins.

It’s Omaha Public Schools Back to School Bash, taking place at Baxter Arena Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

OPS has done events like this in the past. However, the pandemic put a halt to the district-wide celebration the last two years.

It's full of fun activities and giveaways but is centered around building connections before the school year.

"The most important thing about this Back to School Bash is really kicking off the school year and creating a space outdoors that's full of fun and activities where our school, staff, students, and families can see each other at the start of the year and welcome each other back,” OPS Student and Community Services Chief Officer Lisa Utterback said. “Those positive relationships allow connections to be made so we can work together to support whatever is needed to ensure that students succeed.”

Each elementary school will have a booth with the principal and school staff on hand. The district will also be giving away free books, food, t-shirts, and face painting.

Thirty-seven other community resources and members will be on hand as well. Including Omaha Police with ABLE-1, and the City of Omaha with a couple fire hydrant parties.

On top of all the activities and giveaways, there will be appearances from school mascots, marvel superheroes, and astronaut Jose Hernandez.

Utterback says Hernandez’s story is inspiring and will prove to kids and their families that anything is possible.

"Every student, if you come prepared every day, can be successful,” Utterback said. “When students come to school and show up on time, when families work with schools and we set common goals and put support in place, their students can grow up to be a renowned astronaut too."

Hernandez will be at another OPS event Friday night at the new Buena Vista High School. The event is open to all OPS families from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., where he will speak and give away his book for free to students.

