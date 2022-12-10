Omaha radio station Channel 94.1 hosts 20th annual diaper drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local radio station partnered with The Lydia House and Woodhouse Auto to help meet a need for families around the metro.

Channel 94.1 hosted its 20th annual diaper drive today and will again tomorrow.

It's online and on-site at the Linden Market Hy-Vee parking lot near 132nd and Dodge tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The first year they had a goal to collect about 30 thousand diapers and some years since then they've collected a million.

But organizers said this year's been slower so far.

“A lot of things are covered by food stamps and things like that, even wic, but something like diapers is considered a paper good, and it isn’t,” said Molly Cavanaugh. “So, that comes out of a parent's pocket, and when money's tight like we all are feeling right now that can be something that you try to skimp on, and it's difficult, those are hard choices.”

The Lydia House needs diapers of all sizes for their residents, but the sizes in most demand are 4, 5, and 6.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.